Xiaomi Redmi 6 made its debut along with top-end Redmi 6 Pro and the low-end Redmi 6A in early September 2018. The generic model comes with a decent set of hardware and its price doesn't cut a deep hole in the pocket either.

I used the Redmi 6 (3GB RAM+32GB) for a week and here's my take on the new Xiaomi budget smartphone.

Display, design and build quality:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a slender body with smooth contours on the shell and the edges, yet it offers good grip for the fingers to hold on to it. The company has done a marvellous paint job on the back, as it is hard to tell if the rear cover is made of polycarbonate or metal. The sturdy back cover is made of polycarbonate. You can feel it when held in hand. Also, it repels fingerprint smudges; maybe it's because of the colour. Mine is a gold coloured model and I can hardly notice any impressions on them.

As far as the display is concerned, it has got decent brightness levels to use it different lighting conditions—be it sunny afternoon or in pitch darkness. I had no problems watching videos or during reading texts. And thanks to 18:9 aspect ratio, watching TV series was a delightful experience.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass having a pixel density of 295 pixels per inch (ppi) and more than 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Performance:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core backed by 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and comes with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box.

Some might say MediaTek chipsets are not on par with Qualcomm, but this is a misconception. In budget series phones the former is as good as the latter, there is hardly any difference in processor speed or performance.

During the entire testing period, Redmi 6 was quick in responding in terms of the opening of apps, switching between multiple apps, loading camera and other day-to-day functions.

Also, MIUI 9.6 interface on the Redmi 6 is refreshing. Though it is based on Android Oreo, it is well secured with August security patch.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 global ROM for Redmi 6. It is being released in phases so it will take a few days to reach out all corners.

Camera:

One of the highlights of the Redmi 6 series is the photography hardware. It comes with two cameras, one primary 12MP and secondary 5MP sensors for in-depth scene recognition and come in 1.25µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording and slow motion (480p with 120fps).

It takes really good pictures under daylight, the autofocus is really fast. I did notice some lag during the night time, it was compensated with sharp images. Colours seen in the image are close to the subject's natural appearance and can be shared on social media channels without having edit using third-party camera apps.

As far as the front camera is concerned, the Redmi 6 features a 5MP sensor with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture. It takes really good selfies and the quality of bokeh blur effect pictures are one of best in the budget smartphone segment.

And also I loved the AI-based face unlock feature. It may not be as fast as the iPhone X (& XS series), which is a gold standard for facial recognition security, but Redmi 6 does its job pretty convincingly. Another good thing about the device is that it has low False Rejection Rate (FRR) compared to other rival brands in the budget segment.

Battery life:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 3,000mAh cell. During the testing period, it consistently gave full day's battery life under mixed usage, which included internet browsing, playing games (non-graphics-rich ones), video playback and social media browsing in addition to routine daily chores.

It can be noted that the Redmi 6 like any other phone drains faster if you perform the aforementioned activities with mobile data on, but it will be slower if used with Wi-Fi on.

Final thoughts:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with decent upgrades over the predecessor particularly in terms of photography experience and performance. It is one of the very few budget phones in the market with dual camera and it did live up to the expectations by capturing really good snaps.

Overall, the Redmi 6 is one of the best value for money phone in the market and is a good option for consumers looking for the first touch-screen smartphone. If you are ready to shell out few more bucks, you can go for the Redmi 6 Pro.

What I love and dislike about Xiaomi Redmi 6---

Pros:

Good build quality

Vibrant display

Decent camera for its asking price

Day long battery life

Cons:

Have to wait for flash sales to buy Redmi 6. Thankfully, this is being addressed by Xiaomi. It has already improved stocks of other models and we hope it improves for Redmi 6 series soon.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6:

Models Redmi 6 Display 5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 80.7%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Pixel density: 295 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 Processor 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core GPU 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 12MP + 5MP sensors with 1.25µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus(PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording, slow motion (480p with 120fps)

Front: 5MP with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, AI-based face unlock Battery 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS, dual Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 146g Colours Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold Price 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage: Rs 7,999

3GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 9,499 (Note: This is an introductory price. The company will increase if the depreciation of Rupee against Dollar continues after two months)

