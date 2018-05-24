Xiaomi is hosting the annual Shenzhen Conference 2018 later this month on May 31 and many reports have indicated that the company will unwrap the new flagship Mi 8 in front of more 5,000 visitors. Now, it has come to light that there will be multiple device launches and among them, Redmi 6 might also make the debut.

Lending credibility to the reports, Xiaomi device with model number M1804C3DE has been spotted in TENAA. The phone measures 147.46 mm in length, 71.49 mm wide and 8.3 mm in thickness; the small structure confirms it's not the Redmi Note, but a Redmi series most probably the Redmi 5 successor. The listing also reveals the device comes with a 5.45-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and a 3,000mAh battery.

Usually, when a device gets certification from government-run telecom regulatory bodies such as TENAA in China or FCC in the US for that matter, the company will not waste time to officially unveil and bring it to the market and we believe Xiaomi Redmi 6 will share the limelight with the marquee Mi 8.

In a related development, a raw image of the Redmi 6 prototype has emerged online revealing the budget phone will become with iPhone X design both the front and back. It features the trademark notch on top of the display, which houses the camera and companion sensors, which will enable face-unlock capability.

And on the back, it houses vertically aligned camera module in the top left corner. Only the differentiating factor is the presence of fingerprint sensor in the middle, which we don't see in the Apple's anniversary mobile.

As of now, there is no information on other key specifications such as the processor, camera, RAM and storage capacity. With Xiaomi Shenzhen Conference 2018 a week away, the company, in a bid to build curiosity among fans, is expected to tease some features.

