After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi is finally ready to pull the wraps off the new budget Android phone Redmi 6 in China next week.

The company confirmed the news on the official Weibo platform with the release of the product launch poster featuring the graphically enhanced numerical '6' suggesting that the Redmi 6 will indeed break covers on June 12.

Xiaomi Redmi 6: All you need to know

Recent reports have indicated that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be coming in three variants—one low-end Redmi 6A, generic Redmi 6 and a top-end Redmi 6 Plus (or Pro).

The Redmi 6 Plus is expected to come with Apple iPhone X-inspired design. It is said to feature a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will also have a notch on top of the display, which will house a 5MP sensor and most probably boast face recognition feature.

Inside, it is expected to come with MediaTek Helio P60 (& Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 outside China), 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage, dual camera (12MP+5MP) and a 4,000mAh battery, which will be enough to keep the phone running for one day and a half under mixed usage.

On the other hand, the standard Redmi 6 is said to come with 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB /64GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, a dual-camera (12MP+5MP) and a 3,000mAh cell for full-day battery life.

The Redmi 6A is said to have the same design 6 and most of the key internal hardware of the Redmi 6 but differ in two aspects. It will have just a single primary snapper on the back and will miss out the fingerprint sensor.

Like previous editions, the Redmi 6 series will come to India sooner or later. Once released, it will be up against Moto G6 Play, Tecno Camon iClick and Honor 9 Lite, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.