Xiaomi's feature-rich budget Android phones Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A, which have been sold via flash sale since the debut in September, can now be finally purchased anytime on select online stores.

Xiaomi's official Redmi India handle has confirmed to host the open sale of Redmi 6 (3GB RAM+64GB storage) for Rs 9,499 on Flipkart and the Redmi 6A (2GB RAM+32GB storage) for Rs 6,999 on Amazon. Also, consumers can also buy both the device on mi.com at any time of their convenience.

This is a welcome move by the company and fans will certainly appreciate the effort. It is now easier for consumers to get the Redmi phone during Diwali, which many consider an auspicious time to buy new things.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi 6 (review) and the 6A sport sturdy polycarbonate shell with a metallic finish on the back and on the front, they flaunt 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 display aspect ratio, which guarantees cinematic viewing experience.

Inside, the Redmi 6 houses a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 (MIUI 10 released), 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Bokeh blur feature, a 5MP front camera with face unlock, fingerprint sensor and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6A comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 OS (MIUI 10 released), 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 13MP single camera on the back and a 5MP sensor with face unlock and a 3,000mAh. It can be noted that Xiaomi is betting big on face recognition technology in the Redmi 6A, as it has left out the finger scanner.

Both the Redmi 6 series models come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart camera applications to offer Bokeh blur effect, face mask, age detection, editing tools including Beautify for front snapper offering options to adjust skin tone, erase scar and make the users' face appealing and worthy to be posted on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A :

Models Redmi 6 Redmi 6A Display 5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 80.7%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Pixel density: 295 ppi (pixels per inch) 5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Screen-to-body ratio: 80.7%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Pixel density: 295 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 Processor 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core 12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core GPU 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 12MP + 5MP sensors with 1.25µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus(PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording, slow motion (480p with 120fps)

Front: 5MP with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture, AI-based face unlock Main: 13MP with F2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), LED flash, HDR, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Night mode, full HD video recording,

Front: 5MP with F2.2 aperture, face unlock, smart beauty, HDR, age detection Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS, dual Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 146g 145g Colours Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold Price 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage: Rs 7,999

3GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 9,499 2GB RAM+16GB storage: Rs 5,999

2GB RAM+ 32GB storage: Rs 6,999

