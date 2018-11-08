Xiaomi's feature-rich budget Android phones Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A, which have been sold via flash sale since the debut in September, can now be finally purchased anytime on select online stores.
Xiaomi's official Redmi India handle has confirmed to host the open sale of Redmi 6 (3GB RAM+64GB storage) for Rs 9,499 on Flipkart and the Redmi 6A (2GB RAM+32GB storage) for Rs 6,999 on Amazon. Also, consumers can also buy both the device on mi.com at any time of their convenience.
This is a welcome move by the company and fans will certainly appreciate the effort. It is now easier for consumers to get the Redmi phone during Diwali, which many consider an auspicious time to buy new things.
For the uninitiated, the Redmi 6 (review) and the 6A sport sturdy polycarbonate shell with a metallic finish on the back and on the front, they flaunt 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 display aspect ratio, which guarantees cinematic viewing experience.
Inside, the Redmi 6 houses a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 (MIUI 10 released), 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Bokeh blur feature, a 5MP front camera with face unlock, fingerprint sensor and a 3,000mAh battery.
The Redmi 6A comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 OS (MIUI 10 released), 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 13MP single camera on the back and a 5MP sensor with face unlock and a 3,000mAh. It can be noted that Xiaomi is betting big on face recognition technology in the Redmi 6A, as it has left out the finger scanner.
Both the Redmi 6 series models come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smart camera applications to offer Bokeh blur effect, face mask, age detection, editing tools including Beautify for front snapper offering options to adjust skin tone, erase scar and make the users' face appealing and worthy to be posted on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A :
|Models
|Redmi 6
|Redmi 6A
|Display
|5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass
|5.45-inch HD+(1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5
|Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5
|Processor
|12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core
|12nm class 64-bit 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core
|GPU
|650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB
|16GB expandable up to 256GB
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS, dual
|Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), microphones x 2, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS+GPS
|Dimensions
|147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm
|147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|146g
|145g
|Colours
|Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold
|Blue/Gold/Grey/Rose Gold
|Price
|
|