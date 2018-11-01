Leading smartphone maker Xiaomi opened the doors of the company's largest Mi Home experience store in Bengaluru on October 31.

Newly opened Mi Home is located in 100-feet road at Indiranagar. It is a two-floor massive structure measuring 6,000 square feet, which is almost 10 times bigger than the first-ever Mi Home at Phoneix Marketcity Mall (Whitefield) in Bengaluru. It will be opened to the public this weekend on November 2.

With such big space available, Xiaomi's new Mi Home houses more than 200 products of numerous categories. In addition to smartphones, smart Mi LED TVs, power banks, Mi luggage, electric Segway and laptops, Mi Home showcases Xiaomi's innovative smart home, smart travel accessories, fitness, personal wellness gadgets and more.

"This is a truly special moment for us as the new Mi Home takes our new retail concept a step above, offering enhanced retail experience to our Mi Fans and consumers in India. The building represents a unique space that encourages people to think, learn, and engage, hence reflecting our drive for innovation. The futuristic concept embodies our efforts to connect the present consumer experience with the future. We hope that our Mi Fans and customers in Bengaluru visit this iconic store to enjoy the new retail experience, and make the most of our innovative product line-up," Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Some of these innovative products include the Mi Robot vacuum which is a highly intelligent home cleaning device that has 12 sensors to guide it through a house. The Mi Smart Washing Machine which can be controlled using one's smartphone through which the washing process can be customized, and Mi Smart Projector 150 which is the world's first ultra-short focal laser projector with ALPD technology that delivers up to 150-inch Full HD at a distance of 50 cm, and a product life of 20,000 hours.

Though most of the products are not available for purchase, the company will be taking feedback from the consumers and depending on the popular demand, Xiaomi will decide to bring them to the Indian market.

So far, Xiaomi has opened little over 55 Mi Home stores across 43 cities in India and is on way to complete 100 stores in early 2019.

