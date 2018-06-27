In 2017, Xiaomi unveiled Mi 5X and was later released to the International markets under the Mi A1 moniker. This year, it's been two months since Mi 6X made its debut, but, so far there is no official word on Mi A2 launch.

Now, a Xiaomi device bearing model number—"M1804D2SG"—understood to be the Mi A2 has received the official nod from Taiwan government-run National Communications Commission (NCC), almost confirming that the smartphone will soon make its official debut in coming weeks, reported DealNTech.

For those unaware, Mi A2 comes with the same hardware as seen in the Xiaomi Mi 6X, but differ in terms of software. The latter runs highly customized Android-based MIUI software and on the other hand, the former is Google affiliated Android One series phone and comes with pure Android Oreo OS.

The Mi A2 is said to flaunt a premium metallic shell on the back with a vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen. On the front, it sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen having 2.5D curved glass on top similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Under-the-hood, Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It will be backed by sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

It is expected to feature a dual-camera module with 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor). It will be assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

As of now, there is no official word on when Xiaomi will announce the Mi A2 in other global markets.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X:

Model Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g

