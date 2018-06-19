In 2016, Xiaomi launched Mi 5X in China and within a month, it re-launched the same phone with different moniker-Mi A1 with pure Android OS for global markets. Similarly, when the Chinese firm unveiled Mi 6X in April, earlier this year, many expected the rebranded Mi A2 would soon be released. But, so far it has not materialised.

Now, a Switzerland-based e-commerce company Digitec has listed the Xiaomi Mi A2 with three colour options—black, blue and gold. It comes in three storage variants—32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage—for CHF 289 (approx. $291/€250/Rs. 19,811), CHF 329 (roughly $332/€285/ Rs. 22,553), and CHF 369 (around $372/€320/Rs. 25,293).

As far as the specification is concerned, the Mi A2 houses pretty much same hardware as seen in the Xiaomi Mi 6X, but differ in one key aspect. The former is an Android One series phone and will run pure Android Oreo OS compared to the latter, which has highly customized Android-based MIUI software.

The Mi A2 is said to flaunt a premium metallic shell on the back with a vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen. On the front, it sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen having 2.5D curved glass on top similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Inside, Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It is backed by sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it houses feature-rich dual-camera module having 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor). It is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

As of now, there is no official word on when Xiaomi will announce the Mi A2 in other global markets.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X:

Model Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g

