As the news of relaxing few lockdown restrictions in India went live, there's a commotion in the country for the first time in over a month. Xiaomi is taking this opportunity to make an exciting announcement of launching the premium Mi 10 smartphone in India. The Mi 10 has already been launched in China and its arrival in India has fans excited.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi 10 in India through an online event on May 8. The news certainly gives fans something to look forward to. But it is also a major gamble as the Chinese smartphone maker has been facing a lot of backlash over privacy and data collection malpractices. Xiaomi has, in a way, addressed the concerns by letting users opt-out of aggregated data collection in incognito mode.

Will this backlash have a negative impact on Mi 10 launch? Only time will tell. But there has been a lot of interest in the Mi 10 ever since its international debut. With new phones like OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the market, Xiaomi could be looking at making a counteroffer to lure consumers towards its premium offering. The pricing will play a crucial role here.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India

While the official price of Mi 10 is to be revealed on the day of launch on Friday, we can deduce from the phone's International pricing that the Mi 10 will carry a premium price tag justifying the specs. The Mi 10 was launched in China for a starting price of 3,999 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 42,400. But this won't be the price for India as Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain suggested a different pricing model due to various factors like - direct import, higher GST, and depreciating rupee.

While OnePlus surprised its fans by slashing the price of its latest flagships in India as compared to the US pricing, Xiaomi might do the opposite.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specs and features

Xiaomi is a premium smartphone in many ways. The handset boasts of features like 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM and more. Let's take a detailed look at what's in the package.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 108MP quad-camera setup, paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. There's a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and Android 10 based MIUI 11. The Mi 10 is powered by a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired and wireless charging.