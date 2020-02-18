Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphones Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro via a live stream event in Beijing, China. Last week, the Mi 10 went on sale for the first time in the country and it received the same treatment as Xiaomi's budget devices get in India-- it got sold out within a minute.

The company did not disclose how many units of the device were sold during that time period. However, Xiaomi did confirm that the first sale of Mi 10 generated a revenue of more than Yuan 200 million, which amounts to Rs 204 crores in Indian currency on conversion. As per a report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi claims that the phone was sold out on every store-- including Tmall, JD.com, and Xiaomi Mall.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price and next sale

The price of Mi 10 smartphone starts at Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model of the Mi 10 is priced at Yuan 4,299 (around Rs 43,000) and the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Yuan 4699 in the country, which converts to around Rs 47,000. Xiaomi announced that the second sale of the Mi 10 will take place next week on February 21, 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the top left corner to place the 20MP front-facing camera. The display supports 180Hz touch sampling rate and the peak brightness on the panel reaches 1200 nits with a contrast of 5,000,000:1.

The Mi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and supports both SA and NSA-- dual-mode 5G connectivity. The device is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Mi 10 features a quad-rear camera setup that carries a primary 108MP camera sensor. The other cameras on the back include a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device also features a Vapour Chamber liquid-cooling system to keep the temperature under control. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box with its own MIUI skin on top.