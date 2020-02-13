Samsung has remained an undisputed leader in the world of smartphones all these years, but its dominance is being threatened by a Chinese brand. Xiaomi replaced Samsung as the market leader in India last year and the company's 2020 game is appearing to be quite strong. With the launch of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China on Thursday, Xiaomi wants to hit Samsung where it hurts the most.

Samsung recently made the headlines with the launch of its Galaxy S20 series and a lot of interest was generated around the Galaxy S20 Ultra - the most premium flagship in the 2020 lineup. Everything from its 108MP quad-camera setup with 100X zoom support to top-of-the-line specs, Samsung sure didn't leave any stone unturned to impress fans. But the phone doesn't come cheap as it starts at $1,399.

If the pricing of the Galaxy S20 Ultra turned you off, Xiaomi has just the thing for you. The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were launched in China to strike a competition with Samsung's elite flagship. Xiaomi has carefully crafted the Mi 10 series, keeping budget in mind. People might see some downgrades in Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro when compared against S20 Ultra, but it's hardly going to make a huge difference.

Xiaomi Mi 10 starts at 3,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 41,000) for 8GB+128GB model. The next tier costs 4,299 (around Rs 44,000) for 8GB+256GB variant and 4,699 (roughly Rs 48,000) for 12GB+256GB configuration. As for the Pro variant, the Mi 10 Pro costs 4,999 (around Rs 51,100) for 8GB+256GB, 5,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 56,300) for 12GB+256GB and 5,999 Yuan (around Rs 61,400) for 12GB+512GB model. These price points are way lower than Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which cost around Rs 1 lakh.

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi's Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are more alike. They both have Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support under the hood, 108MP quad cameras on the back and same displays. Diving deeper into the specs shows how these phones are different.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Both phones have a cut-out for the 20MP selfie camera in the display. Both phones also come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and share the same 108MP primary sensor with capability to shoot in 8K - just like Samsung's new phones.

The similarities end here, but that doesn't make either phone less competitive in their own way. The Mi 10 Pro's camera setup consists of 108MP primary sensor, 12MP short telephoto sensor, 8MP long telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide lens. In the Mi 10, the telephoto lenses are replaced by two 2MP depth and macro sensors and the ultrawide sensor is downgraded to 13MP while the 108MP primary lens is intact.

The Mi 10 Pro packs a smaller 4,500mAh battery than the Mi 10, which packs a 4,780mAh unit. But the fast charging is better on the Pro as it gets 50W charging with a cable and 30W wirelessly. The Mi 10 gets 30W fast charging on both wired and wireless.

Samsung vs Xiaomi

Samsung and Xiaomi are competing fiercely in India and with the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the competition is taken to China. The global launch of the Mi 10 and MI 10 Pro is postponed due to the MWC 2020 cancellation. When the new Mi phones do launch, they pose an imminent threat to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has an edge in the display and a slight camera advantage. The Mi 10 Pro, however, gives a tough fight in the battery, performance and the price. If you're looking for value-for-money with no brand loyalty, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro could save you a lot.