Samsung officially launched the Galaxy S20 series at its lauded Unpacked 2020 event on Tuesday. The event also witnessed the unveiling of Galaxy Z Flip alongside Galaxy Buds+. The Galaxy S20 family consists of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, all of which have 5G capabilities, stunning camera capabilities with 8K video recording support and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series emphasized on the 5G and camera bits more than the most. But there's more to the phones than discussed in length at the event. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra similarities

All three S20 models have an identical glass sandwich design with a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. The phones also have the same displays - an Infinity-O bezel-less Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ 120Hz displays. The standard refresh rate is 60Hz on all phones, but it can be increased to 120Hz at FHD+ resolution.

Moving on, all three phones are powered by the same processor, 7nm 64-bit Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 depending on the market. The phones also support 5G, which was the key highlight of the phones. The smartphones also support hybrid dual SIM cards, microSD cards, fast charging on both wired and wireless, Android 10-based OneUI 2.0, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Dolby Atmos surround sound.

In the camera department, the phones Super Zoom and AI feature, smart capture using all lenses for you to choose your best shot and pro-grade filming with 8K. The phones also have deeper Duo integration, incredible gaming, Samsung Pay and more.

Even with these similarities, each phone is unique in its own way and that is by design. The difference in each phone is how Samsung targets different types of buyers. Let's see how that changes the perspective towards each phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The most premium of the lot and also the most expensive. It boasts a 6.9-inch display, quad cameras on the back and a 40MP front snapper with PDAF. The main camera setup consists of 108MP f/1.8 lens with OIS, PDAF paired with 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto lens with OIS and DepthVision camera. For those who really wish to get those details right, the Ultra variant is the way forward.

The S20 Ultra supports 100X Super-Resolution Zoom - thanks to a folded lens design, which we'd seen in the Huawei P30 Pro. The camera also shifts between 108MP and 12MP - thanks to nona-binning technology, which combines nine pixels into one sensor level. The result is detailed photos for your viewing pleasure.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is also a performance beast. It comes in 12GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB configurations. The RAM used in all phones is LPDDR5. On the battery front, the S20 Ultra gets the biggest one - thanks to its huge size. There's a 5,000mAh unit that should not have you worrying about charging your phone. The 45W fast charging support won't keep you waiting to get the battery to full. It comes in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black colors.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1,399. Indian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch display, quad cameras on the back and a 10MP Dual Pixel AF front camera. The primary camera setup consists of 64MP PDAF, OIS lens paired with 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 12MP wide-angle lenses along with Depth Vision Camera. The camera supports 30X zoom.

While the 16GB RAM is reserved for the high-end S20 Ultra, the S20+ comes in 8GB/12GB RAM options with three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The battery on the S20+ is slightly smaller at 4,500mAh and it gets 25W fast charging support. It comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black hues.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ starts at $1,199. Indian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch display, triple rear cameras and 10MP Dual Pixel AF front camera. The main camera setup consists of 64MP PDAF, OIS lens paired with 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 12MP wide-angle lenses. The camera supports 30X Zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 12GB RAM with 128GB storage. There's a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which is powered by 25W fast charging. It comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink shades.

Samsung Galaxy S20 starts at $999. Indian pricing and availability is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for updates.