Live

Samsung, the world leader in smartphones, is going to be hosting its annual flagship launch in San Francisco on February 11. At the event, the South Korean tech titan is going to launch a slew of new products that have been the feeling the rumours mill for quite a while now. It's time all those mysteries are put to an end.

Samsung is expected to launch its long-awaited Galaxy S20 series, which will include the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. The phones will feature 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate OLED displays and Samsung's new 108MP camera.

Moving on, the real excitement is going to be around the Galaxy Z Flip, which was shown in a full ad at the Oscars 2020. The foldable smartphone will feature a clamshell design - much like the Moto Razr - but likely more premium. Other announcements expected at the event, include Galaxy Buds and probably the Galaxy Watch 2 smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live streaming

Samsung will be live-streaming its global launch event on its website. The event begins at 11 a.m. PT, which is 12:30 a.m. IST (February 12). You can join the International Business Times' live updates right here to catch all the action. Here are the timings to catch the live stream from your home country:

New York - 2 p.m.

San Francisco - 11 a.m.

London - 7 p.m.

Berlin - 8 p.m.

Moscow - 10 p.m.

Beijing - 3 a.m. (Feb. 12)

Tokyo - 4 a.m. (Feb. 12)

Melbourne 6 a.m. (Feb. 12)

Catch our live blog of Samsung's Unpacked Galaxy 2020 event below.

Live Updates