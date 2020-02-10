We know that the Samsung is planning to launch its new foldable phone during its Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco and the company made it sure by airing a commercial for the same during today's Oscars telecast. The foldable phone, believed to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, folds vertically into a palm-sized device like the Motorola's foldable Razr phone.

Samsung's ad for the Unpacked 2020 event did not reveal the name of the phone but confirmed that the event will showcase a new foldable phone. The notable thing about the commercial is that Samsung did not drop a teaser but aired a full feature ad for the device.

The complete design of the flip-style clamshell smartphone is visible in the ad showing both the foldable screen and the purple coloured exterior. Also, now we know that the tiny second screen on the back of the phone can also show notification for incoming calls without having to unfold the device. See the ad below:

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That's one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

The reveal of Samsung's new foldable phone during the telecast of Academy Awards is quite unexpected. The company might be targeting a specific set of audience, most likely the fashion crowd, with its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip, tech analyst Carolina Milanesi said.

She tweeted, "The @SamsungMobile #Oscars ad for the new foldable phone shows a very different target audience to that of the #GalaxyFold more fashion first than tech first. We are so early in the #foldable trend that figuring out how to appeal to buyers is part of the process."

As per an earlier report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might cost $1400, which would amount to around Rs 99,800 on conversion. Samsung's first-ever foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold was launched for a premium price of Rs 1,64,999 and we expect the new Galaxy Z Flip to be priced around somewhere around the same price bracket.

The new foldable phone from Samsung will be launched during the Unpacked event on February 11, 2020. Samsung will also unveil its flagship Galaxy S20 series lineup during the same event, which is expected to carry three phones-- Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.