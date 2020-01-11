It's that time of the year when Samsung dominates the headlines and 2020 is no different. Rumours about Samsung Galaxy S20 series (S11 series) and Galaxy Fold 2 have been exciting and fans are digging for more details about the upcoming phones.

Samsung's Unpacked event is taking place on February 11, which is when we will know all the details about the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. But there have been a lot of leaks and speculations outlining the upcoming flagships series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 family

Samsung is going to launch three flagship models as a part of its Galaxy S20 family. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will be this year's big launch for the South Korean tech titan. Of the three models, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been the most exciting as it will debut Samsung's powerful 108MP camera.

Samsung is reserving the high-res camera sensor for its most high-end flagship model, leaving out the other two flagships. But fans have no reason to be disappointed as new information suggests camera enthusiasts won't be disappointed by the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ cameras.

Samsung's new 12MP camera for S20, S20+

Noted mobile tipster Ice Universe revealed that the Galaxy S20 and S20+ will get new camera hardware with 12MP resolution. Some fans might be shocked at Samsung's decision to go with a 12MP sensor, which is of the same resolution as seen on the previous Galaxy phones. But that's not the case.

According to the tipster, the new 12MP sensor onboard the Galaxy S20 and S20+ will be vastly improved over the predecessor. The new sensor will have a pixel size of 1.8μm, which is a massive improvement over 1.4μm pixel size Samsung has used so far.

By comparison, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 12MP camera sensor's size is twice as big as the S10 and Note 10 flagships, which boasted of great camera performance for a flagship in 2019.

Other notable features

Samsung Galaxy S20 series rumours have suggested the new phones would also get a major upgrade in the display department. Instead of the standard 60Hz refresh rate panel, Samsung is suggested to go with 120Hz refresh rate for its Galaxy S20 series. As expected, there will be multiple cameras, up to five in the case of S20 Ultra, top-of-the-line chipset like the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865, up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM and more.

