The Consumer Electronics Show for the year 2020 officially starts tomorrow but the tech companies have already started to unveil their offerings for the new year. Samsung also joined in to reveal its new bezel-less TV along with other products announcements for the CES 2020. The electronic show in Las Vegas is expected to revolve around 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and Smart TVs. We are listing down three screens from Samsung, which you don't get to see every day.

Samsung's vertical TV is a massive mobile screen

Samsung has launched a new TV, which is a bit different from your regular television. The 43-inch TV, known as Serio, can be rotated to convert the landscape model into a portrait mode orientation. Samsung describes the Serio as a TV "designed for the mobile generation".

The vertical orientation may prove to be the best fit for TikTok and Instagram videos. The South Korean giant has yet to release the price and availability of the rotating TV, but we do know that it will be available outside of Korea.

Samsung 8K QLED TV

Samsung has launched a new 8K QLED TV that is almost entirely bezel-less and probably the biggest launch from Samsung in the television department. With a 99 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Samsung's Q950TS bezel-less TV features a panel that is only 15mm thick.

Apart from being a QLED TV with 8K resolution, the Q950TS from Samsung is powered by Quantum Processor 8K for image processing and runs on Tizen smart interface. It will be available in sizes of 75 inches and above. The pricing and availability are expected to be announced at Samsung's CES event.

Samsung's 240Hz gaming monitors

Finally, Samsung also launched two new curved gaming monitors called the Odyssey G7 and Odyssey G9. The Odyssey G7 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes, whereas the Odyssey G9 is an ultra-wide 49-inch monitor with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a screen resolution of 5120x1440 pixels.

Both the monitors have 1000R curvatures, a QLED display and the biggest USP is the refresh rate of 240Hz.