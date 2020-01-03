The world's largest technology show, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is set to begin next week in Las Vegas starting January 7. The annual trade event organised by Consumer Technology Association will be active till January 10 where tech companies will showcase their innovations to the world.

Companies like Samsung, Huami, LG, Asus and OnePlus have already confirmed the date and time of their CES 2020 events. The four-day electronics show is expected to revolve around smart home devices, wireless audio products, smart TVs, 5G connectivity, and streaming services. Here is everything that is expected to make its way to the CES 2020 stage next week.

OnePlus Concept One phone

OnePlus has announced to host its CES 2020 event on January 7, which will also be its first-ever CES presence. It will unveil the OnePlus Concept One— a smartphone with "futuristic" design. The company has been teasing about the Concept One since December and while many expected it to be a foldable device, OnePlus cleared the confusion.

The company shared a teaser revealing its prototype phone will have an "invisible camera" array on the rear of the device that disappears when not in use. The phone is also said to have "colour-shifting glass technology".

Samsung's truly bezel-less screen

At last year's CES event, Samsung unveiled "The Wall"— a 219-inch QLED TV that roughly measures around 18 feet. The South Korean giant has already announced its plan to unveil a QLED TV with 8K resolution and a truly bezel-less screen. Samsung also has the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite under wraps but the company is likely to unveil these smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event and not at the CES 2020.

Sony at CES 2020

Sony has announced that it will host an event on January 6 at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company has not confirmed what products it will be launching at the event but it could unveil Sony branded TVs, speakers, and headphones. We are not expecting a smartphone launch from Sony as the company usually unveils them at the MWC.

At last year's CES, Sony unveiled speakers and TVs whereas it launched the Xperia 1 flagship at the MWC. This year, Sony could launch the successor to its popular WH-1000XM3 headphones at the CES 2020, which has been spotted on an FCC listing.

LG's rollable TV

LG has announced that it will unveil a rollable TV at the CES 2020. It will have a 65-inch UHD OLED display that could be rolled down from the ceiling when desired and pulled back when not in use. LG has various other screens to showcase at the event that include OLED video walls for airplane cabins, FHD transparent OLED displays for aisle partition, UHD bendable OLED screens, and more. It will also showcase some automotive tech products like interactive in-touch displays and plastic OLED screens.

Samsung's C-Lab projects

Apart from the TV, Samsung will also showcase three of its C-Lab projects including the S-Ray, GoBreath, and Relumino glasses. The S-Ray or Sound-Ray project consists of three new portable directional speakers-- a Mini speaker, a Handy speaker, and the Neck Bend speaker. The GoBreath is a recovery solution for people who have experienced lung damage and the Relumino glasses are smart visual aid eyeglasses for people with vision challenges.

Asus, Huami and others at CES 2020

Similar to the last year's CES, Asus and ROG are expected to showcase new laptops at the CES 2020. Huami also announced to host an event at the CES where it will launch products across three categories including its first-ever wireless earbuds. Apart from this, we expect the CES 2020 to host other exciting launches including IoT products, new processors, graphics cards, and more.