The annual technology event, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is scheduled in Las Vegas from January 7 to January 10, 2020, but this year is going to be a bit different. Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, has confirmed that it will make an appearance at the upcoming CES 2020 after a gap of 28 years.

The last time Apple formally participated in the CES in 1992. The company's then CEO John Sculley appeared at a summit to release the Newton devices. At the CES 2020, Apple will be showing off its HomeKit smart home platform to compete with Google and Amazon's IoT-powered devices.

As per a report by Economic Times, Apple executive Jane Horvarth is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on January 7, at the CES 2020. Horvarth will be joined by the Facebook Procter and Gamble executives along with officials from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to discuss how companies can establish privacy protections in terms of size, regulation, and consumer demand.

iPhone SE 2 anticipation continues

Apart from the CES appearance, Apple is also expected to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020, in different sizes. Digitimes reported that the upcoming models will feature 5.5-inch and 6.1-inch LCD displays. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also backs the rumour about two iPhone SE 2 models in the offing. However, he says that the bigger model, dubbed as the iPhone SE 2 Plus, will come in the first half of 2021.

The iPhone SE 2 is reported to resemble the iPhone 8, complete with the Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The iPhone is said to use a 10-layer SLP for its motherboard, which is currently being used by the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE 2 is reported to come in three colour options - Silver, Space Grey, and Red.

2020 iPhones & iPad Pro

As per earlier reports, Apple is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020. The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch a total of six new iPhone models in the year 2020, according to analyst Kuo.