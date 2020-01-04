Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones, clearing the way for the next S-series and the much anticipated Galaxy Fold 2. However, the South Korean giant could not keep the upcoming launch completely under wraps and now we know the launch dates for the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Brandon Lee of This Tech Today first spotted the promo video for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked and an XDA Developers reporter shared the video on Twitter later claiming that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 at the event next month.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

The leaked video shows that the event is scheduled for February 11, 2020. Although the promo does not mention the location, we expect the event to happen in San Francisco.

In the video, both the 'A' letters in "Galaxy" have been replaced by two rotating squares, which could be a hint to the massive square camera bumps rumoured to be featured on the Galaxy S20's rear panel.

In his follow up tweet, XDA's Max Weinbach claims that the square on the left indeed represents the Galaxy S20 whereas the square on the right is a nod to the Galaxy Fold 2. Weinbach explained later that he got to see a total of three unlisted videos from Samsung at their press page.

He said that Vimeo recommends videos at the end, which are usually the newest ones. However, the suggested videos even include the videos which are unlisted. The videos have been removed now and Weinbach probably saw the promo videos of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy S20-series

The Galaxy Fold 2 has been leaked to sport a clamshell design similar to the foldable Motorola Razr. As per earlier leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S20 series is reported to consist of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and possibly an Ultra variant.

The S20-series is said to be powered by the Exynos 9830 processor paired with up to 12 GB of RAM. It is also expected to feature the 108MP primary rear camera clubbed with a 48MP telephoto lens. The S20 series is reported to run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box.