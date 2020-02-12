Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Flip, the vertically folding smartphone that adds more meaning to the niche folding smartphone category. The smartphone touches base on various premium aspects and it gets 200,000 guaranteed folds - something that needs to be put to test especially after the similarly-folding Moto Razr broke after just 27,000 folds. But that's a task for another day.

Now, let us take you through the Galaxy Z Flip, its features, specifications and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 21.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone's screen has an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass and Eye Care Display concept to reduce strain on eyes without compromising colour.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also features a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display alongside the dual cameras to show instant notifications and act as a cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's design has a prismatic finish with a hideaway hinge. There's a unique Freestop folding mechanism that stops at multiple angles to easily allow you to take selfies, place video calls and more

This unique folding feature brings a specially-designed interface that splits the screen into two 4-inch screens so you can do two related tasks with ease. It's like a laptop in a phone's disguise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features dual rear cameras with 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 8x zoom and more. There's a punch-hole camera with 10MP sensor to be used in the unfolded state.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is powered by a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip packs a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support and weighs 183 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power/Bixby button, supports Knox, face unlock in the unfolded state, a mono speaker and single SIM (plus eSIM support).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes in three colors: Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold.