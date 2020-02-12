The rivalry between Samsung and Xiaomi is turning aggressive by the day. The Chinese smartphone maker overtook the largest smartphone maker in India last year and it looks like there's going to be a bigger battle on the global turf this year. Shortly after Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series, Xiaomi confirmed a few key specs of its upcoming Mi 10 smartphone and things could be getting tense for the South Korean giant.

Xiaomi shared the Mi 10 specs on its official Weibo account just a day before the official launch in China, spiking consumer interest in the new flagship. Xiaomi highlighted some features that will define the Mi 10 and challenge the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in more ways than one.

Meet Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch for the selfie camera. The panel will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Mi 10 is said to offer a contrast ratio of 5000000:1 on its HDR10+ display, DC dimming and it has low blue light eye protection certification. The display offers 1,120 nits peak brightness.

Moving on, Xiaomi also confirmed that the Mi 10 will sport quad cameras at the back with the ability to record 8K videos - something Samsung boasted about in its S20 Ultra smartphone. The smartphone might also get the 108MP Samsung sensor as seen in the S20 Ultra. The Mi 10 is also going to come with dual stereo speakers for a surround sound experience, the company confirmed.

Another interesting aspect of the Mi 10 is the battery. The smartphone will feature a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. In addition, the smartphone will also support 30W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. This could be an interesting USP for a flagship smartphone.

Finally, the Mi 10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and offer support for 5G.

The Mi 10 will be launched alongside Mi 10 Pro on Thursday. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the launch event will be an "online-only broadcast." Stay tuned for updates.