Amid coronavirus outbreak, launch events are either canceled or rescheduled, but a large sum of events are going ahead as scheduled with an online-only event. After launching the Redmi Note 9 series in an online-exclusive event, Xiaomi is back with another event in India to unveil an important device in the country.

After a series of leaks, rumors, and teasers, Xiaomi's Mi 10 5G launch date in India has been confirmed. The company's official India handle announced on Thursday that it will launch the Mi 10 5G smartphone on March 31 at 12:30 p.m. Xiaomi also sent out media invites for a live stream that will take place through the company's social media platforms and Mi.com.

Mi 10 5G: Expected price

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China last month, but the latter isn't expected to arrive in India. The Mi 10 is priced at 3,999 Yuan (around Rs 42,400) in China, which is safe to say the smartphone's price in India will be on the same lines. To everyone's surprise, Xiaomi's VP and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain revealed earlier this week that there would be a different pricing model, citing reasons of direct import, higher GST and depreciating rupee.

Mi 10: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi has set up a dedicated microsite to highlight some key features about the phone, such as 108MP camera with OIS and 8K video recording. But the phone's international launch has already offered a detailed look at the phone's features and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor, dual 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture, a 13MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens, and LED flash and a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Mi 10 features a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless fast charging support. The smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G SA/NSA and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 10 pre-orders will commence at 3 p.m. on the day of launch. So if you're interested in buying the flagship, make sure you take advantage of the pre-order sale to get some exclusive offers.