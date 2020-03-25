Xiaomi has tried to keep its launch plans intact by switching from physical events to online-only ones. In India, the company recently launched the Redmi Note 9 series and it brought the much-awaited Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi smart speaker and Mi smart projector in China on Wednesday. However, the plans to launch the Mi 10 in India took a hit after PM Modi called for a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

Xiaomi was expected to launch the Mi 10 5G smartphone in India on March 31, and the company had been building up hype for the anticipated release. After the complete lockdown in India was announced on Tuesday, Xiaomi decided to postpone its plans.

"As we continue to monitor the situation pertaining to the COVID-19 in India, multiple cases have been reported and almost all key districts are under lockdown across the country. After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on 31st March 2020," Xiaomi said in a statement.

When is Mi 10 launching in India?

The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India is in effect till April 21 and it is unlikely for Xiaomi to host an event, even if it is an online one, anytime before that. There's no clarity on when exactly Xiaomi might launch the Mi 10, but it will be once the coronavirus dust settles down.

"We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon," the company said.

Mi 10: What should you know?

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10 in China, offering a look at what makes this phone so special. The highlight is naturally the 108MP primary shooter, which Xiaomi and Manu Kumar Jain, the company's VP, have been teasing tirelessly.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution, curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate, The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support, 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Under the hood, there's a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless fast charging support. The smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G SA/NSA and a USB Type-C port.

Diving deeper into the optics, the Mi 10 packs a 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor, dual 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture, a 13MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens, and LED flash and a 20MP selfie camera.