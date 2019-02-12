Love is in the air, so are attractive discounts on Xiaomi products.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, last minute shopping could get hectic. If your better half is a gadget freak, you cannot go wrong with a smartphone. But phones that impress aren't cheap these days, which is why looking for the best deals can help you save those extra bucks to invest in a fancy dinner or a cologne.

Xiaomi clearly tops the list for those who want to buy a smartphone with impressive specs without breaking the bank. To make this further appealing, Xiaomi is offering attractive discounts on its phones and TVs ahead of Valentine's Day in India on February 14. The sale, dubbed "I Love Mi Days," is live and runs through February 13, so shoppers better hurry.

Xiaomi's most popular phones, including Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and others, are on offer, along with the company's smart TV range. Xiaomi's Valentine's Day special sale is also offering No Cost EMI on its products to make it easier for buyers to purchase the products.

Take a look at the attractive discounts offered by Xiaomi and Flipkart during "I Love Mi Days" sale:

Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB+64GB available at Rs 12,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB+64GB available at Rs 14,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB+64GB available at Rs 12,999 (Rs 4,000 off)

Redmi 6 3GB +32GB available at Rs 7,999 (Rs 500 off)

Redmi 6 3GB+64GB available at Rs 8,499 (Rs 2,000 off)

Redmi Y2 3GB+32GB available at Rs 7,999 (Rs 2,500 off)

Redmi Y2 4GB+64GB available at Rs 9,999 (Rs 3,500 off)

Poco F1 6GB+64GB available at Rs 17,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

Poco F1 6GB+128GB available at Rs 20,999 (Rs 4,000 off)

Poco F1 8GB+256GB available at Rs 24,999 (Rs 6,000 off)

Mi TVs

Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch available at Rs 22,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch available at Rs 30,999 (Rs 2,000 off)

In addition to these products, Xiaomi and Flipkart are also offering decent discounts on Mi Speakers, Mi earphones, Mi power banks and other Mi accessories.