All eyes are set on Xiaomi as it plans to unveil the latest Redmi smartphone, the Redmi Note 7, in India shortly. But it looks like the company wants to give another reason for its fans to be excited about. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering a limited-period price drop on three of its popular Redmi smartphones, shortly after a permanent price cut on the phones was announced.

This is certainly great news for Indian consumers looking for a new smartphone that offers bang for the buck. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are now available at their lowest price ever, but only for a limited time from February 6 to February 8. The attractive offer on the budget Redmi phones is a dig at Samsung's latest Galaxy M-series phones, which are seen as a direct competition to Xiaomi smartphones in India.

In fact, Xiaomi's tweet announcing the limited period price cut on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A takes a jibe at Samsung by saying: "Time for some Real deals! As a 'M'illennial be smart and choose wisely!"

For the next two days, Redmi Note 6 Pro's 3GB+32GB model will be available for Rs 8,999 while the 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 10,999. Both these variants are originally priced at Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

If you'd like cheaper options, the Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 10,499 and the Redmi 6A 2GB+32GB model costs just Rs 6,499 instead of Rs 7,999. The attractive offer on Redmi phones is available across all online channels, including Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in.

The offer doesn't undercut the excitement around the upcoming Redmi Note 7, which is touted as one of the best mid-range phones in the market. The smartphone's international success in China has spiked interest in the phone in India. Initial reports had suggested the official launch of Redmi Note 7 in India could take place on February 12, but a recent report dismissed the information as fake.

But there's no denying that Redmi Note 7 is coming to India. It's just a matter of time before Indians actually get a chance to buy the affordable premium smartphone in the company's most successful Redmi smartphone series in India. Stay tuned for updates.