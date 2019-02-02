Xiaomi has left no stone unturned to make sure its fans in India have heard about the Redmi Note 7's imminent arrival. After Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the 48MP smartphone is coming to India last week, a leaked invite suggested that the phone would launch in India on February 12.

The invite shared by 91Mobiles said the "Redmi Smartphone Launch" event is to take place in New Delhi on Feb. 12, but new information has arrived that will leave anticipating fans disappointed. According to Mobigyaan, Xiaomi hasn't sent out media invites for the Redmi Note 7 launch in India yet and the viral media invite is fake, the company confirmed.

On the bright side, Xiaomi's dismissal of the Feb. 12 launch date for Redmi Note 7 doesn't mean the handset is not coming to this part of the continent at all. We expect the Redmi Note 7 to launch sooner than later, possibly in February itself. We just have to wait and watch.

Redmi Note 7 is garnering all the attention from its release in China, where the handset is on sale starting at ¥999 (around Rs 9,999). The biggest highlight of the phone is clearly its 48MP camera, but here are the other features that make it a worthwhile purchase in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range.

Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a 5MP secondary rear camera to support the 48MP main sensor and a 13MP selfie snapper. The handset comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM options in 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 7 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0, dual 4G VoLTE support, and Android Pie-based MIUI 10. Other features include hybrid dual SIM card support, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Are you excited about Redmi Note 7's arrival in India? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.