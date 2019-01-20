Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi in collaboration with popular e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart is offering mouth-watering deals on several products including Mi TVs, Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro and many more.

Xiaomi's flagship phone Poco F1 (6GB RAM+128GB storage) can be bought Rs 18,999, against MRP Rs 19,999, while other variants get similar discounts (full details in the table below) on Flipkart and mi.com. I have used the Poco F1 (review) for close to a month and have to say, it is the best flagship phone to buy right now. Poco F1 has Snapdragon 845, the most powerful Qualcomm chipset for a phone in the market right now. Even the camera hardware is also top-notch, especially the video taking ability is better rival brands at least in the sub-Rs 35,000.

The popular Redmi Note 5 Pro models—(4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64G storage)-- have also received Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 discounts on mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon. Its successor Redmi Note 6 Pro can be bought for Rs 1,000 less for a limited period.

Both the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro (review) are worth their price they command. They have the best camera and offer flag-free performance in their respective price segment.

The budget friend selfie camera phone Redmi Y2 is also available with prices starting as low as Rs 7,999. Having the used the Redmi Y2 (review) for more than two weeks, this is the best selfie camera phone under Rs 10,000 in the Indian market.

In addition to the phones, Xiaomi is offering smart Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch) for Rs 29,999. It is one of the best television set in the market right now. One of the advantages of owning this Xiaomi TV is that consumers can switch between Android TV and Xiaomi's PatchWall interface with a simple button tap, which no smart television series can boast off.

With Google's Android TV, you get access to the Play Store and it will offer flexibility in terms of compatibility to Chromecast, which makes it extremely easy to enjoy any content of your choice. Even the build quality and the internal hardware are praiseworthy.

As mention above, prospective consumers can avail the discount prices on Xiaomi product for a limited time, during the Flipkart's The Republic Sale (January 20-22) and Amazon Great Indian Sale (January 20-23). Interested buyer can even avail similar deals on mi.com, as well.

Best offers available on Xiaomi devices on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon: