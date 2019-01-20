Having tasted tremendous success with OnePlus 6T launch, the company for the first time is offering the flagship device with lucrative buyback value guarantee in India.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 6T buyers will get assured cashback of a maximum of 70% of purchase price on an upgrade to a future OnePlus flagship. If you intend to sell it within three to 12 months, you are entitled to get a minimum of 40% of the purchase value of the device.

That's not all, prospective OnePlus 6T buyers will get Rs1,500 cashback, Rs 2,000 additional off on exchange for the old device and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI starting January 19. Amazon is offering a total of up to Rs 12,700 discount via exchange deal.

Considering the ongoing Flipkart Republic Day sale and Amazon's Great Indian sale, this is by far the best deal on a flagship phone. Consumers who are in the market to buy a flagship phone and yet doesn't cost a bomb—OnePlus 6T—is the best you can get.

Also, consider the fact the OnePlus is planning to launch an all-new OnePlus 7 in about three to four months, so you can buy that one for 50%-40% less than the MRP.

For instance, the base model of OnePlus 6T, which costs Rs 37,999 can now be bought for Rs less than Rs 25,299. And considering 70 percent buy back on the OnePlus 6T, you are assured to get Rs 17,709 discount while buying OnePlus 7.

This means you would have spent just Rs 7,590 to buy the OnePlus 6T and will be entitled to get Rs 17,709 discount on OnePlus 7, which will be coming later this year.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 6T sports a premium glass back on the back and on the front, it sports 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It also boasts Fast Charging (5V 4A) technology. In addition to the face unlock feature, it comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Google's latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual primary camera 16MP (with Sony IMX519 sensor)+20MP (with Sony IMX376K sensor) and an equally impressive 16MP (Sony IMX371 sensor) front snapper with Studio light effects and more.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6T: