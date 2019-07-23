Xiaomi India is celebrating its fifth anniversary by hosting a three-day sale on all leading e-commerce platforms. The Chinese giant is giving discounts on most of the products across categories. The company is also hosting a Rs 5 flash sale on products like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3 and Mi 32-inch LED TV.

The Xiaomi sales have already started and will end on July 25. Xiaomi's Rs 5 flash sale is happening only on its official website, Mi.com.

The Chinese manufacturer has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer a five percent additional discount to customers paying through their SBI credit cards. The company also offers discounts on EMI transactions, prime deliveries, and Paytm cashback up to Rs 555 on flight bookings.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Offers on Mi website:

Rs 5 Sale:

The 'Mi turns 5' sale is scheduled to be hosted at 4 PM and 6 PM on the first two days. The first-day sale at 4 PM is already over that offered a flash sale on Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi luggage at Rs. 5.

The second half of the sale will focus on Redmi Y3 (50 units) and Mi LED TV (25 units) at 6 PM today. The customers have to hurry with their booking as there are only limited pieces available for the sale.

The next day sale will focus on a discounted sale of Redmi Go and Mi Luggage at 4 PM. The second half of the sale will include Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Casual Backpack at 6 PM. These products won't be available at Rs. 5, but they get steep discounts. The offers are not only limited to just that but the company is also hosting offers like Small= Big sale at 4 PM and 6 PM on July 24.

The third day will focus on a clearance half-price sale at 4 PM and 5 PM.

Offers on Amazon:

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 500 on both the storage variants of Redmi 7 during the sale. Similarly, Redmi Y3 is getting a price cut of Rs 1000 on all RAM and Storage variants.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 (4GB variant) gets a price cut of Rs 2000 whereas the higher RAM version does not get any offers during the anniversary sale. The 6GB variant of Mi A2 is getting an additional discount of Rs 3000 on its purchase by exchanging older phones from the e-commerce site. The lower range phones such as Redmi 6A is getting a discount of Rs 800.

Amazon has also offered an open sale for Mi Power Banks and Accessories starting from Rs 899 and Rs 199 respectively.

Offers on Flipkart:

Flipkart has focussed its offers primarily on two phones, Redmi Note 7S, and Poco F1. The e-store is offering the Redmi Note 7S at Rs 9,999 for the base variant and the higher RAM variant at Rs 11999. Poco F1 is offered extra exchange discounts of Rs 2,000 for the 6GB/64GB, Rs 6,000 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 8,000 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Other Mi offers in Flipkart will include an open sale of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi HRX Band will be available at Rs 999, Mi TV 4 Pro at Rs 1,24,999 and Mi TV 4a Pro 43- inch at Rs 21,999.

The sale is expected to attract a lot of traffic and enthusiasm from the Mi fans and might crash down the e-commerce websites as it did during the Mi3 sales.