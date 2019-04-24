After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi announced new selfie-camera oriented phone Redmi Y3 and also a pocket-friendly Redmi 7 in New Delhi.

The new Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 share similar design language. They come with dot-notch display design, which is now the industry standard from flagship phones. With this change, the display is wider and with HD+ resolution, people will have a good time watching videos with less obstruction. It also features 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 series shield, which not only adds value to the aesthetics of the exterior outlook but also protects the screen from damage during the accidental drop.

Furthermore, they come with P2i certification, meaning the devices can easily survive water splashes and also rain. On the back, it features, glossy shell with finger sensor in the middle and dual camera 12MP+2MP sensors on the back.

Under-the-hood, both the Xioami phones come packed with 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB storage via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Both the devices come with the same primary dual-camera on the back. They boast 12MP (with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), AI scene detection, dual-LED flash, full HD 1080p video recording.

The only difference between the two is the front camera. The Redmi Y3 comes with 32MP AI snapper with the 1/2.80-inch sensor, 0.8μm pixel size and f/2.25 aperture.

The new Redmi Y3 will come two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage & 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be up for sale on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting from April 30. As part of the launch offer, Airtel customers can claim additional 1120GB 4G data and unlimited calling on the new Redmi Y3.

On the other hand, the Redmi 7 will be offered in two options—2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB—for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. The sale will go live on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home from April 29, 12:00 pm onwards. Customers will have the three colour options to choose—Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, Lunar Red.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7: