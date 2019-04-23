Xiaomi is all geared up for the launch of the new Redmi Y3 in India on 24 April and for the past few days, it has been teasing several features that have got fans excited about the impending release of the new camera-centric mobile.

The Redmi Y3, as the name suggests is the successor of the highly successful Redmi Y2. Recently, the company revealed that it sold more than 7 million units since the first generation Redmi Y series in 2017.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3: What we know so far

Recently released video teaser revealed that the Redmi Y3 will have high durable build quality. In the clip, Xiaomi's new phone is thrown into a dustbin and the top is plastered with the device inside. It is then made to tumble down the stairs several times and we can see the phone getting hit at multiple points including the display, but in the end, there is not even a scratch anywhere on the phone.

As far as the design language is concerned, the Redmi Y2 (review) successor is said to flaunt a dot-notch display and on the rear side, it will feature a vertically aligned dual-camera in the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor upper middle in the centre.

Inside, it is confirmed to come with 4,000mAh, 33-percent more than the predecessor. This is more than enough for the device to run for a whole day under mixed usage.

It also sports a glossy blue-hued shell with gradient finish, as it reflects multiple colours when viewed in different angles. From the visual information, we got from the teaser, the device most likely features a polycarbonate-based cover with an extra layer of either glass or transparent plastic on top, which definitely adds value to the outlook of the device in terms of a premium feel and also sturdy enough to take accident fall.

Xiaomi's first teaser image released earlier in the month also confirms that the Redmi Y3 will come with a 32MP selfie camera on the front and a dual-snapper (MP count yet to be revealed) on the back.

The Redmi Y3 is expected come with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS and most likely to be offered in two models-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

There is no official word on what processor the Redmi Y3 will come with but given an opportunity to make a guess; my instinct tells me the upcoming Xiaomi might come with Snapdragon 636 or 660 series.

How much will Redmi Y3 cost?

Going by the previous generation Redmi Y series price structure, the new Redmi Y3 is likely to be priced around Rs 12,000 or if not less depending on RAM + Storage configuration. It is confirmed to be available for purchase on Amazon in addition to mi.com, Mi Home and partner retail chains in subsequent weeks after the official launch.