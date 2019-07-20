Xiaomi is all over the news for its newly-launched Redmi K20 series. While some folks are praising the handsets for what they offer, others are criticising the pricing of the Redmi K20. Amidst all this chaos, Xiaomi has found some time to make peace with its Redmi Note 7 Pro users by rolling out a crucial update.

Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India are receiving the latest MIUI update, v10.3.12.0, which brings two main changes. The most important one is that new build fixes video recording frame drops, which is inconvenient for those who shoot videos on phones.

"Some of our users faced an issue during video recording on Redmi Note 7 Pro recently, we have identified the root cause and have addressed the issue," Xiaomi wrote in a forum post.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM v10.3.12.0 update also brings July 2019 Android security patch, fixes a glitch with Turbo mode to rightly display the hands-free call duration. In addition, users should also feel the handset to perform better and be stable.

Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India will receive a stable update in phases. So if you haven't got the update, you should in a few days. Users can also go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates to manually check if the update has arrived.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of Rs 13,999. The phone's features have made it a hot-seller in India. It comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, dual rear cameras with 48MP and 5MP sensors and a 13MP front-facing snapper. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The massive battery also comes with Quick Charge 4.0 support via Type-C port.