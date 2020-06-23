Apple's 2020 edition of Worldwide Developers Conference was held on Tuesday, welcoming major upgrades and exciting new announcements on the software side. Amidst the plethora of announcements, you could have easily missed a few important announcements and if you couldn't catch the live stream of the entire event, here's a quick recap to give you enough material to join the discussions about Apple's big event.

There's something for everyone, even for those who are not on Apple bandwagon, yet. But if you own at least one Apple product, we bet you will have more than one thing to be excited about. Be it an iPhone, iPad, MacBook or even an Apple Watch, here's what Apple has announced at its prestigious event.

iOS 14

Apple iOS 14 brings a completely overhauled home screen, which features full widget support, an App Library, App Clips, Pinned conversations in Messages and more.

macOS Big Sur

Mac users will love the macOS Big Sur, which brings about a brand new design language, new Control Center as seen in iOS, improved security and new extension options in Safari and more.

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 is becoming more like Mac and gets some sweet Apple Pencil upgrades for you to scribble more. iPad users get app Sidebars for quick search and multitasking, Scribble tool to convert written words in digital text.

watchOS 7

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has introduced automatic hand wash detection feature that reminds users to wash hands and follow 20-second rule while at it. The watchOS 7 also gets sleep tracking, offering users detailed statistics on their sleep, sharing watch faces and more.

tvOS 14

Apple TV will allow users to access HomeKit enabled video cameras and other accessories using Siri or directly from Control Center. Users can also receive doorbell notifications along with live feeds show up without disrupting your viewing experience.

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is probably one of the most exciting announcements made during WWDC. Apple's own CPU platform for Macs will allow Apple to seamlessly integrate the Mac hardware and software, which will result in more powerful, efficient and long-lasting MacBooks and iMacs.