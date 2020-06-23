Apple's annual developer's conference, WWDC, was full of exciting announcements on the software front. Apple Watch OS dubbed as watchOS 7 also got interesting upgrades and new features to enhance the user experience and the company took special notice of the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic to bring about an important feature.

Apple watchOS 7 introduces automatic hand wash detection feature to remind users to not only wash their hands when they return home but also to follow the 20-second rule while washing hands.

"In a first-of-its-kind innovation for a wearable, Apple Watch uses the motion sensors, microphone, and on-device machine learning to automatically detect handwashing motions and sounds. It then initiates a 20-second countdown timer, and if the user finishes early, they will be prompted to keep washing," Apple said in a statement.

Apple Watch update

Apple's Watch app also shows the frequency and duration of users' handwashing. For those who are concerned about privacy, Apple assures users that sound used to detect hand washing is not automatically recorded or saved anywhere on the app or on the smartwatch.

Since there's no cure for coronavirus, taking necessary precautions such as washing hands, wearing face masks, maintaining social distance are considered effective. With the new feature in watchOS, Apple Watch users can rest assured of carrying out one of the most effective precautions against coronavirus.