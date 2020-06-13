Apple Maps is never really the first choice for many iPhone users who'd rather opt for Google Maps for its abundant features and accuracy. But over time, Apple has truly improved its mapping system in a bid to attract iOS users to make the switch. The Cupertino tech titan has now added some new features to make Apple Maps more competitive against its rival Google Maps.

If you've already been using Apple Maps, these new changes will offer a major upgrade. Apple Maps finally gets Nearby feature in India, which works identical to the Google Maps' Nearby. The new Apple Maps' feature allows users to find nearby food delivery, groceries, medical shops, hospitals, malls, petrol pumps, restaurants and more. Users can start using the Nearby feature by tapping the search field to start searching nearby destinations.

Apple Maps users have long asked for the Nearby feature. It has been long in the offing, but the final release settles the demand of many. Furthermore, the Nearby feature on Apple Maps has been expanded to over 30 new countries, including Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Macau, Mexico, Montserrat, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Apple Maps gets more

Apple has updated its Maps app with real-time transit information across Canada, England, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden, and Wales. It shows complete transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times and real-time location of the bus or train en route.

Apple's turn-by-turn navigation feature has now been enabled in more countries, including Aland Islands, Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Greece, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Palestinian Territories, St. Barth, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Uruguay. Finally, more airports including Chicago O'Hare, Gerald R. Ford International, Istanbul, Munich, Narita, Prague, Shanghai Hongqiao International, Shenzhen Bao'an International, and Tokyo International now get indoor mapping so you can strike off getting lost in the airports the next trip you take.