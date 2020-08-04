Sandalwood actress Parul Yadav has extended her support to Rhea Chakraborty and said what's happening to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend is worse than stripping of Draupadi.

The issue of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has seen several twists and turns and hundreds of false theories are doing rounds in social media. Recently, his father KK Singh filed a case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the Bihar Police. In a video message, he alleged that she had kept him in a resort for three months. Along with her family, she had been managing him and his business.

With this, whole focus is turned towards Rhea Chakraborty and many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are busy attacking her on social media. A lot is being debated and speculated about the actress, who is under tremendous pressure, due to which her family vacated their house in midnight.

While many people in the film industry kept mum on the developments, Parul Yadav came forward to extend her support to Rhea Chakraborty. She said that her dignity is being stripped off. She tweeted, "The worst that's been done to a woman in Indian mythology was the stripping of Draupadi..what's happening to Rhea Chakraborty is worse..she is being brutally stripped of all dignity in public.."

Parul Yadav requested the people to stop bullying Rhea Chakraborty and let the court decide her fate. The Sandalwood actress tweeted, "What's the meaning of a judicial system if this can happen without a judge deciding on her culpability or otherwise. #StopBullying #letthecourtdecide #innocentuntilprovenguilty #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. Parul Yadav had wished director Mukesh Chhabra and tweeted, "You wandered into casting by accident and yet built such a powerhouse brand! As you embark on a new journey in the role you always wanted, may you make a similar impact..all my prayers and best wishes!! @CastingChhabra #DilBecharaDay."