Sushant Singh Rajput's family had shown the Whatsapp chats to the Mumbai Police earlier in February. According to the chat, Rhea Chakraborty's family had kept the late actor at a resort near the airport for three months and had been managing him and his business affairs since then.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father recently released a video statement in which he claimed that he had informed the Mumbai Police in February that his son's life is in danger. Now, the family has released the screenshots of WhatsApp messages to bolster their claim. The messages were reportedly exchanged between his family and senior officials in the Mumbai Police. They alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had taken him to a resort, and isolated him from his family.

Take a look at the Whatsapp chats here:

According to India Today, Sushant's brother-in-law had sent messages to the Mumbai Police. A message sent on February 19 reads: "He was so much in his elements here. A lovable boy. Wife keeps worrying about his well-being." A police officer replied on February 25, "Sir in a meeting..will call back plz." Later the officer added, "Noted sir."

Responding to him Sushant's brother-in-law had written, "Rhea's father is a retired doctor. Just after a couple of days of the association, she moved in at Sushant's place. On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and her family took him to a resort near airport and kept him there for three months together. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then."

He had also stated that a classmate of Sushant Singh Rajput had agreed to provide more details on the issue. "Budha, his DCE classmate who stays with him. He'll get you the background. The idea is that he should not be hurt for being all by himself there," read his message.

The messages of Sushant's brother-in-law further read, "When the matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us 2-3 days. went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant's loyal team members and putting her own stooges. His third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk."