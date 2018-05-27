Actress Parul Yadav, who is known for her performance in Ram Gopal Varma's Kannada film Killing Veerappan, has alleged that an Ola cab driver stole her package containing expensive watches.

Parul Yadav took to Twitter to share her experience with her followers on Saturday. In a series of tweets, the actress said that she was on her way to the airport in an Ola cab. When she stepped out for a few minutes, she realised that a package containing expensive watches was missing. She got back in the cab and asked the driver, but he denied stealing it.

The actress approached the Bengaluru police, who were successful in getting back her package of watches. Having narrated her experience, Parul Yadav advised her followers not to trust a cab aggregator as they don't verify their drivers. Here is her series of tweets.

‏Dear friends - Please note that @olacabs don't verify their drivers. I just went through a crazy situation where the driver hid a package containing expensive watches bought as gifts for a 50th wedding anniversary when I stepped out of the car for a couple of mins. He then pretended we never had the package when dropping me to the airport. @ola_support didn't respond at all initially. Thank God we didn't wait for them and filed a police complaint instantly. I want to let you know that the fab @BlrCityPolice have recovered the watches ‏But sadly @ola_supports still haven't been able to even contact their driver. @bhash Shame on you. Everyone please be careful of using Ola. Their drivers are not verified and Ola can't reach them in an emergency. And yes a big thank you to the Karnataka Police

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Parul Yadav started her career as a model and made her acting debut in Dhanush's Tamil film Dreams in 2014. She has starred in 15 movies in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam in 15 years. She also forayed into TV industry with Bhagyavidhaata (Colors) in 2009 and appeared on Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala (Star Plus/2011) and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (episode nine - &TV/2015).