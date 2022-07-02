Despite an intense search by space agencies like NASA, humans have not succeeded in finding proof of aliens yet. However, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens have already landed on earth, and NASA, with the consent of the government, is covering up facts surrounding extraterrestrial existence to avoid public panic.

According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the world is a strong sign of alien presence on earth.

As the world observes UFO Day on July 02, International Business Times, India, presents you with the list of top 05 alien movies you should miss.

Life

Life is one of the best alien films you can watch on this UFO day. The film follows the life of six astronauts who discover evidence of aliens on Mars.

Even though the initially detected alien life was microbial, soon it turns into a monster, threatening the life of the crew members.

Life is directed by Daniel Espinosa, and it stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles.

Mars Attacks

Even though made in 1996, Mars Attacks still remain a favorite among alien movie lovers.

This comic science fiction movie narrates the story of a group of aliens from Mars reaching the United States and later spreading chaos everywhere.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film has an ensemble star cast including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael J. Fox, Rod Steiger, Tom Jones, and Lukas Haas.

Independence Day

The list of alien movies to watch on this UFO day will be incomplete without mentioning Independence Day.

This Roland Emmerich directorial showcases the story of an alien species reaching earth with their advanced weaponry, and threatening the existence of humankind on planet earth.

Will Smith played the lead role in this film, along with Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, Randy Quaid, Robert Loggia, James Rebhorn, Harvey Fierstein, and Harry Connick in supporting roles. A sequel of the film was released in 2016, but it failed to meet the expectations.

Arrival

Arrival starring Amy Adams in the lead role is a classic alien film. Unlike other alien movies where extraterrestrials come and wreak havoc, this film follows an entirely different route.

The movie's depiction of extraterrestrials is a sheer treat to enjoy, and it will not disappoint sci-fi fans for sure.

Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow is a perfect feast for alien film lovers. Moreover, this film also handles the theme of time loop, which will pull the audiences into a state of confusion.

Directed by Doug Liman, the film stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles.