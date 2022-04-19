It was around a few months back that the Pentagon publicly acknowledged the existence of UFOs. The defense department was compelled to admit UFO existence, after a video released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences went viral online.

Now, known as the tic-tac UFO video, this clip is widely considered one of the most authentic clips that show flying objects screeching across the skies.

Is Pentagon involved in a UFO coverup?

Meanwhile, Dave C. Beaty, the documentary producer behind the 2019 film The Nimitz Encounters about the famous 2004 US Navy encounter has now claimed that the Pentagon has knowledge about a UFO incident where an unidentified flying object followed a US warship.

The incident apparently happened in October 2021. However, Pentagon decided not to disclose details about the event for unknown reasons.

Beaty told the Sun that US marines informed details about the UFO sightings to higher authorities, but they decided to keep it under the wraps.

Israeli chief who acknowledged alien existence

As mysteries surrounding UFO existence on earth deepens, netizens strongly believe that these events could be indisputable proof of extraterrestrial activities on the blue planet.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also talked about aliens and their existence on earth.

In an explosive interview, Eshed assured that alien existence is real, and he made it clear that the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced species. He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where human and alien representatives meet each other.