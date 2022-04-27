A new UFO event that happened in Bangkok, Thailand is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts.

A video of the event which happened on April 24 has now gone viral, and it shows a glowing disc flying high in the skies in broad daylight.

Mysterious UFO Sighting in Thailand

The eyewitness who captured the event said that the UFO flew high above the clouds, and its speed and size was almost identical to a commercial aeroplane.

"Me and my boyfriend were in front of my house yesterday evening. I saw this in the sky around Wongswang. Normally, I have seen a star, it is not like this. In the clip, it is my boyfriend's voice. I looked with my bare eyes, it was flying higher than the clouds, with speed and size equal to a commercial plane," said the eyewitness.

Alien debate on

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan.

As expected, Waring claimed that these UFO events are irrefutable proof of alien existence on earth.

"The UFO is a classic disk shape and is even tilted to one angle, just as Area 51 scientist Bob Lazar said they travel...tilted in order to move. Undeniable proof that UFOs are active in Asia," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The rising number of UFO sightings in various parts of the world has now triggered a debate on social media platforms. Several netizens strongly believe that these UFOs could be advanced alien vessels from deep space, while some others call it secretive military spacecraft developed by countries like the United States, China, and Russia.