Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that a group of advanced aliens have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years. These conspiracy theorists also argue that governments are well aware of alien existence, and they are covering up facts about extraterrestrials fearing public panic.

Earlier, Pentagon had also confirmed the existence of UFOs, and several people consider it an indirect admission of alien existence on earth. And now, declassified Pentagon files have shockingly suggested that aliens have impregnated a human lady.

Pentagon files hold clues

The wild claim was made in Pentagon documents obtained by The Sun from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as part of a huge Freedom of Information request.

Pentagon's revelation includes unaccounted pregnancies, abduction and terrifying UFO sightings.

According to the documents, there have been five sexual encounters between humans and aliens, and one of those woman got pregnant.

The impacts of UFO Sightings

These documents also narrate the impacts of UFO sightings on people. The report notes that people who have witnessed UFOs suffered radiation burns, brain problems, and damaged nerves.

Alien debates gained popularity in recent years following the release of the tic-tac UFO video. The alleged tic-tac UFO was trailed by US Navy Jets, and pilots who steered the UFO claim that the flying vessel defied all laws of physics as it screeched across the skies at a mindblowing speed.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that alien existence on earth is real. In an interview, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens. He also suggested the presence of a galactic federation where humans and aliens are members.