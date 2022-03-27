Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that UFO sightings are concrete proof of alien existence on earth. Even though the scientific community has several times denied this possibility, alien enthusiasts strongly argue that advanced extraterrestrial species are already here on the blue planet.

Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a UFO event happened in Delhi on March 23.

UFO ring in Delhi skies

A video uploaded to Twitter by a user named Abul Hasan shows a dark ring in the skies of Delhi, above a mosque.

The Twitter user also raised a question, "Is that a UFO?"

In the video, several people can be also seen looking up the skies to witness the weird sighting in the skies.

Scott C Waring analyzes UFO video from Delhi

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. The UFO hunter who currently operates from Taiwan noted that the alleged UFO was cloaked in the skies, and made it clear that aliens have advanced technologies to hide their presence.

"The object was a perfect circle and did not appear to be made of smoke. The craft is very high up and because it was cloaked, we could not see the body of the craft. However because of the overcast day and static electricity in the air, it creates a ring around the UFO that the aliens had not planned on happening. I'm sure the aliens were wondering how the hell the people below them were seeing them? You see, even aliens make mistakes," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.