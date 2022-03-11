A mysterious video uploaded to YouTube by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists. In the video, apparently captured from Ukraine, a mysterious bright UFO can be seen moving across the night skies.

UFO in Ukraine amid war?

The alleged UFO incident happened on March 5, at a time when Russia is invading Ukraine. After uploading the video, Waring suggested that the presence of the UFO in the skies has some connection with aliens who visit earth.

"It's war, so it could be anything. However, I distinctly remember that during the Fukashima, Japan there was a nuclear reactor leak and a news video taken which accidentally caught a white long tictac UFO flying low and slow over the reactor. I think this may be there for the same reason. A reactor leak not only causes harm to the humans below but also makes it unusable to aliens too," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Did a UFO attack Russian force in Ukraine?

A few days back, CBN News' Ukraine Director Kostyantine Lytvynenko claimed that a UFO had attacked invading Russian forces. He also added that the UFO unleashed a powerful attack, and set ablaze a Russian tank.

Lytvynenko, while appearing on the channel's The Global Lane program, said that one young man called his father over the phone as Russian troops neared him with deadly weapons.

Later, the father prayed to God to protect people belonging to his church, and the helping hand came from the outside world.