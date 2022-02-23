Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are already there on planet earth. According to these conspiracy theorists, unexplained UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the world are concrete proof of extraterrestrial presence on the blue planet. Adding up the heat to this seemingly mind-blowing theory, a YouTube user has released a video that shows a black triangular UFO hovering in the skies of Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

Black UFO in the skies of Islamabad

The alleged UFO event was captured on camera by Arslan Warraich, who originally hails from Birmingham. Warraich who is currently in Pakistan revealed that he saw the alleged black triangular UFO for nearly two hours in the skies.

"I still don't know what it was. I filmed it for over 12 minutes at different times, took dozens of pictures, and observed it for the best part of two hours. To the naked eye, it seemed like a black round rock but as I zoomed in, I could see it was roughly the shape of a triangle with a clear bulge on top towards the back," said Arslan Warraich, Daily Star reports.

The eyewitness also made it clear that the flying object did not have wings or sharp edges. He also made it clear that the object he spotted in the skies was not a bird.

Netizens suspect alien activities on earth

The video captured by Arslan Warraich has already gone viral on social media platforms. Most of the viewers who witnessed the incident claimed that this UFO event is solid proof of alien existence on earth. They also added that aliens are watching human activities.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also admitted alien presence on earth. In an interview, Eshed claimed that aliens are working together with experts from the United States and Israel. He also assured the presence of a secretive underground base on Mars.