Conspiracy theorists, and sometimes even the general public have spotted triangular UFOs in various parts of the world. Post these sightings, several people started claiming that these flying vessels could be an advanced anti-gravity flying craft developed by the United States Air Force (USAF), while some others claim that these crafts could be alien vessels from deep space. And now, popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring has released a video that shows a black triangular craft hovering in the skies of China.

Mysterious triangular craft baffles netizens

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that this craft was spotted in the Chinese skies on June 24, 2021. After analyzing the flying craft, Waring concluded that it could be more than 200 meters wide.

According to Waring, this craft could be of alien origin, and he made it clear that an advanced extraterrestrial species could be monitoring how a country responsible for the Covid outbreak can host Winter Olympics.

"This UFO was checking out Beijing ahead of the Olympics controlled by the CCP. Makes me wonder, do they see humans as foolish or great in allowing China to continue with the Winter Olympics? Or both? Aliens are probably confused at how and why the world allows the Olympics to be held by a country responsible for the release of covid-19. Think I'm wrong? Just check the John Hopkins Uni Covid states board. It says total deaths 5,724,794. Can you forgive the CCP for that? Think that's big... it is continuing to grow," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Are aliens working together with the United States and Israel?

Even though the scientific community has several times dismissed the presence of aliens on earth, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that an extraterrestrial species is already here on the blue planet.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also shared similar views on alien existence. During an interview, Eshed shockingly claimed that aliens are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel. He also added that there is a galactic federation where aliens and human beings are members.