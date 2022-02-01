Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, an advanced alien species is currently interacting with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Adding up the heat to this seemingly bizarre theory, self-styled UFO researcher Scott C Waring has released a video clip in which golden objects can be seen hovering near the ISS.

ISS astronauts aware of alien existence

Scott C Waring who has been researching aliens and UFOs made this finding using NASA's live camera aboard the ISS. In his recent website post, Waring claimed that he has never seen such an event in the past.

"I was watching the live cam when suddenly some glowing golden objects began to move past. The objects appear metallic since they are gold and have a slight brown, green hue to them. Some are small but others are as big as the space station. At first, I thought them to be clouds...but never in my life have I seen such clouds," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Biological beings near ISS

The video uploaded by Waring has now gone viral on the internet, and many of his followers started claiming that NASA is hiding several crucial facts regarding the existence of aliens.

"Some months ago, I was watching the stream of the International Space Station on the Space Youtube channel, and some weird being, it looked like a biological monster passed around the video cameras of the International Space Station, and I was trying to comment on the Space live chat, and the moderators of that chat banned me," commented Sadboy, a YouTube user.

As a reply to this comment, Waring made a mind-blowing claim regarding the existence of extraterrestrials in space.

"NASA edits everyone when possible. There are living creatures in space. I showed a recent orb that flashes a few days ago on my channel at the ISS. It too was 100% alive," asserted Waring.