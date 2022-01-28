Uri Geller is an Israeli-British illusionist known for his spoon-bending performance. The self-styled psychic has now issued a warning to NASA about an imminent alien invasion. According to Geller, an advanced alien species has headed towards earth from 4,000 light-years away.



The mystery surrounding energy source

Geller made these remarks after scientists detected a giant energy source 4,000 light-years away. The psychic claimed that this energy source will be from an alien civilization, and he asserted that these superior beings will soon visit earth.

"A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour and it's unlike anything astronomers have seen before. No doubt in my mind that this is connected to alien intelligence way way superior than ours. Start deciphering their messages! They are preparing us for a mass landing soon!" wrote Geller on his Instagram page.

Astrophysicist Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, from Curtin University in Australia revealed that this massive energy source could be a neutron star or white dwarf. She also added that the object was appearing and disappearing during their observations. She even made it clear that this mysterious energy source is "about 4,000 light-years away. It's in our galactic backyard."

Uri Geller assures imminent alien invasion

Uri Geller had previously claimed that his psychic powers have some extraterrestrial connection. A few weeks back, Geller predicted that aliens will land on earth, in a very similar style as depicted in Hollywood movies.

"They will probably land on the White House lawn or somewhere. All our science fiction films about alien encounters will come true. I don't think we are talking about thousands or even hundreds of years. If I had to guess, a rational and logical guess, I would say 60 to 75 years it's going to happen," predicted Geller, Daily Star reports.