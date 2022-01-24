Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens are living on Mars. According to these conspiracy theorists, governments are aware of alien existence, and they argue that facts about extraterrestrial existence are being covered up to prevent public panic. And now, Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan has claimed to have found evidence of life on the Martian surface.

Scott C Waring provides picture proof

After analyzing a NASA image, Waring assured that he has found an ancient structure on the Red Planet, which he calls a sign of alien life on the now barren planet.

"An ancient structure sits in this crater on Mars. The structure is buried by thousands of years of wind blowing dirt and sand, but it's still there, standing out proudly...an achievement of an ancient culture of long ago. Had this been found on Earth in Egypt... archeologists would jump all over it thinking it's some ancient tomb of an Egyptian king. However, on Mars...a planet 34 million miles away makes it impossible to investigate it. The mystery will remain for decades to come," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

This is not the first time that Waring is finding creepy structures on Mars. A few months back, Waring discovered a thigh-bone like structure on Mars and called it proof of alien life. He even urged then United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA.

However, Waring's discoveries were never taken seriously by the scientific community. According to experts, most of Waring's findings are clear cases of pareidolia. It should be noted that pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to frame familiar structures on unknown patterns.

The statement of a former Israeli space security chief

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that extraterrestrial existence on earth is real.

Assuring the existence of a galactic federation, Eshed revealed that there is a secret underground base on Mars, where aliens and human representatives meet together. He also added that aliens are working closely with world powers like the United States and Israel.