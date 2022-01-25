Scott C Waring is a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan. In the course of several years, Waring has made several findings, most of them related to aliens and UFOs. Even though the scientific community considers these findings classic cases of pareidolia, the UFO enthusiast is continuing his journey by researching potential alien existence on earth. And now, using Google Earth, Waring has apparently discovered a disc-like object, and he believes that it is most probably an alien UFO.

Alien UFO or reservoir cap?

On his recent website post, Waring mentioned the coordinates in which he discovered the alleged UFO, and claimed that it could be authentic proof of alien existence on earth. The alien hunter also noted that he discovered the UFO in South Africa.

"The object looks like a classic disk with a pointed hump at its center. One photo even shows a huge circle around it...similar to that of a crop circle, but then disappears in the next photo months later. It looks like this is a landing location of an alien craft that attempted to hide its existence from the world. The pilot has created a dirt road to the area and is probably in a city nearby manipulating the direction the human race will go by introducing new technology, cures, ideas, and such. This needs further investigation. We need someone on location," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The discovery made by Waring has apparently convinced his followers, and they claim that aliens are already here on earth. However, skeptics have a different explanation regarding the sighting. According to these skeptics, the object could be most probably a reservoir cap in the jungle.

"Not everything is a ufo. That is a reservoir. The metal you see is a cover to stop water evaporation. As you can tell, this is semi-desert area. Many farms have these. The vehicles you see are most likely the farmer. I've seen and driven past these MANY times," commented a YouTube user.

The Israeli expert who talked about aliens

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence is real.

Asserting the existence of a galactic federation, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are closely working with aliens. He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where aliens and humans work together.