In an attempt to protect US assets, such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance, the Space Force, which is the brainchild of former American president Donald Trump was launched in 2019. And now, UFO expert Jason Surasi has claimed that an advanced alien species is closely monitoring the activities of the US Space Force.

UFO above Space Force base

Suraci has apparently filmed several strange orbs over Buckley Space Force base in Aurora, Colorado. Some of these flying objects had strange shapes, while some UFOs resemble the infamous tic-tac UFO that perplexed US Navy officials.

"This was a Tic Tac UFO I saw manifest then it shot into the clouds. This is not a drone or balloon or any kind of aircraft," said Suraci in one Instagram post.

The mindblowing revelation by Haim Eshed

A few months back, Haim Eshed who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years had claimed that alien existence on earth could be real. In an interview given to Yediot Aharanot, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel have been interacting with an advanced extraterrestrial species for several years.

Eshed also admitted that a Galactic Federation is currently operational, and it involves members of humans and alien species.

Eshed added that former American president Donald Trump had once planned to disclose facts about alien existence on earth. However, the Galactic Federation apparently requested him to halt this move, as it could create mass hysteria. Eshed even made it clear that humans are not grown enough to accept the realities surrounding alien presence on earth.